KANKAKEE — A virtual open house has been set as the next gathering to review preliminary concepts for the inaugural East Riverwalk portion of The Currents of Kankakee project.
The open house is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 17. This online event will be hosted on Zoom and will include a presentation by members of the Kankakee Riverfront Society and the Hitchcock Design Group consultant team.
The presentation is the second of three public events that are associated with the preliminary design of the East Riverwalk. The first open house, held at the 1-acre East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue site, was held Sept. 16.
The proposed riverwalk development is a plan to transform the approximate 4-mile stretch of Kankakee River frontage property into a recreational and leisure destination, not just for local residents, but turn it into a regional destination. The concept is to bring activities centered around the river as well as dining and retail options.
At the Nov. 17 event, consultants are slated to showcase two alternative East Riverwalk concepts. they will also discuss a preliminary implementation strategy that, along with a preferred concept, will be refined for presentation to the public and Kankakee City Council in early 2021.
The first phase of the plan, which is part of the 2018 Riverfront Master Plan, is to focus on this 1-acre section immediately southeast of the East River and South Schuyler intersection by investing an estimated $1.7 million, gained through private donations, Tax Increment Financing funds as well as state and federal grants.
Development is not anticipated for another two years. The Riverfront Society, a nonprofit organization under the leadership of Staci Wilken, is the fundraising arm of the riverfront project.
The city of Kankakee recently acquired three parcels of property in this location. This properties will provide the area where development will take place.
“From our community survey, we heard loud and clear that implementation of the 2018 Riverfront Master Plan is either ‘very’ or ‘somewhat important’ to the city’s future,” Wilken said.
She said this upcoming event is the best way for the public to see what the group has already accomplished and to visualize the transformation of the East Riverwalk properties.
To participate, access the event online at us02web.zoom.us/j/85306789205 or by phoning in at 312-626-6799 using meeting ID 853 0678 9205.
