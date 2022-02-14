KANKAKEE — A series of presentations revealing the latest designs for the Currents of Kankakee’s East Riverwalk will be released Wednesday as part of a series of meetings.
The public, in-person unveiling will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Majestic banquet hall, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., in downtown Kankakee.
The public presentation, the final of a series of presentations on Wednesday, will include discussion from members of the Kankakee Riverfront Society and the architectural consulting group, Hitchcock Design Group.
The presentation is associated with the final design phase of the East Riverwalk, which is the planned park-like, public-space development at the southeast corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street, just north of the Kankakee River.
The ultimate redevelopment of the site is expected to be in the $3 million range. The Riverfront Society is seeking private contributions to fund the project and other public riverfront developments.
The city of Kankakee acquired the 1-acre parcel in 2020.
A “preferred concept” for the project was presented at the conclusion of the preliminary design phase in March 2021.
Based on meetings with members of the riverfront society, the City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Valley Park District and public feedback collected during numerous public events, the consultant group crafted the design.
“Based on feedback from community leaders, local organizations and the general public, we know how much this initiative means to our future,” said Staci Wilken, chairwoman of the Kankakee Riverfront Society.
“This event is an opportunity to see first-hand what collaborative steps are being made by KRS, the City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Valley Park District. We are committed to the development of the riverfront and it starts with the East Riverfront properties.”
The Kankakee Riverfront Society, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the implementation of this plan, which was an initiative of then-Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
The final East Riverwalk design is funded by a Community Development Block grant through the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.