KANKAKEE — Debbie Rivera was found not guilty of the murder of Anthony McCollum but guilty of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing the death of a person Friday.

Rivera was arrested after hitting the 27-year-old McCollum with her car, which caused his death, in December 2019.

The jury deliberated for five hours before reaching its verdict in the weeklong trial presided over by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

