...Fire Danger Again This Afternoon...
The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting
to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a
risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon.
Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and
smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Debbie Rivera was found not guilty of the murder of Anthony McCollum but guilty of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing the death of a person Friday.
Rivera was arrested after hitting the 27-year-old McCollum with her car, which caused his death, in December 2019.
The jury deliberated for five hours before reaching its verdict in the weeklong trial presided over by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.
The sentencing range for aggravated DUI carries three to 14 years.
Rivera’s $2 million bond was revoked by Bradshaw-Elliott. She has been in custody since the Dec. 20, 2019, incident.
Rivera was facing two counts of first-degree murder felony charges and one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in the death of McCollum.
“Debbie was not a murderer, and this jury affirmed that,” Rivera’s attorney Brian Hiatt said.
“She accepts the jury’s verdict as to the aggravated DUI and accepts responsibility for what happened that night.”
A message was left with Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson for a comment. He prosecuted the case along with Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson.
Prosecutors said on the night of the incident, McCollum was driving a vehicle in which Rivera was in the front passenger seat. There were two passengers in the back seat.
There was a physical incident in which McCollum and Rivera exchanged blows after he took a phone call from another woman on the vehicle’s Bluetooth, according to prosecutors.
McCollum was driving to a residence in the 1400 block of East Court Street and pulled into the north alley in the block in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2019.
A witness, who was a passenger in McCollum’s vehicle, testified Rivera attacked McCollum a second time. That witness said he was able to get McCollum away from Rivera.
According to prosecutors, Rivera got into her own vehicle and drove around the block. She turned westbound into the alley. Driving at a high rate of speed, witnesses said Rivera aimed the vehicle at McCollum and hit him.
The impact threw McCollum 50 feet, and he was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital, according to police at the time.
Rivera testified Thursday she swerved to miss McCollum’s vehicle in the alley, not knowing McCollum had exited the vehicle and moved to outside of the passenger side.
Rivera returned to the scene where a crowd of 20 to 25 people had gathered, prosecutors said.
“She did this in a fit of rage, an act of revenge,” Gunderson said in her closing argument.
“She returned to the accident scene because she knew what she had done.”
Watson argued Rivera’s intent was to hurt McCollum.
“She knew what she was doing,” he said.
Hiatt argued his client had trouble seeing as she drove around the block because of a bruise to the right side of her head and eye. She also was not wearing her prescription glasses.
She testified she had two alcoholic drinks prior to the accident. Her blood alcohol test came back with a level of .13. The legal limit is .08.
“She was swerving to miss the vehicle. She didn’t see Anthony standing there with his hands up trying to stop her,” Hiatt said.
Both sides made mention of a post Rivera made on her Facebook page before the incident depicting a woman in a car hitting a man with it.
Hiatt argued the post did not show she planned to hit McCollum.
Watson said the prosecution was not saying Rivera made public her intentions of doing this herself.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.