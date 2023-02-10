KANKAKEE — Despite many unexpected delays along the way, the Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station will finally open for buses and passengers Sunday morning.

Fences surrounding the location on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues recently came down.

Ride service begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, with the first buses to pass through the station around 8:30 to 9 a.m. 

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter.

