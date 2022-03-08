River Valley Metro

The Illinois Department of Transportation has awarded the River Valley Metro Mass Transit District up to $8 million to fund an expansion to the district’s maintenance facility.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The River Valley Metro Mass Transit District is planning to build a new maintenance facility at its East 5000North Road facility in Bourbonnais.

The project is currently in the design stage, said Ken Munjoy, the district’s chief operations officer.

The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded the district up to $8 million in Rebuild Illinois funds to cover excavation, building construction and equipment.

“We do not yet have an actual number for the cost of the project since it is still in the design stage,” Munjoy said.

The current plan is for a 13,700-square-foot building, he said, adding that the current maintenance facility was built in 2008.

In addition to allowing for more space, the new facility will include efficiency and safety features that are not possible in the current building.

“We want to thank all government officials, state and local legislators, and the team at IDOT for making this possible,” said Siron Sims, the district’s managing director. “This new maintenance facility has been sorely needed for a very long time.”

The district says the current building is too small and equipment needs to be added and upgraded.

Currently River Valley Metro is fully equipped with 26 buses and five support vehicles, Munjoy said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.