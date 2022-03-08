BOURBONNAIS — The River Valley Metro Mass Transit District is planning to build a new maintenance facility at its East 5000North Road facility in Bourbonnais.
The project is currently in the design stage, said Ken Munjoy, the district’s chief operations officer.
The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded the district up to $8 million in Rebuild Illinois funds to cover excavation, building construction and equipment.
“We do not yet have an actual number for the cost of the project since it is still in the design stage,” Munjoy said.
The current plan is for a 13,700-square-foot building, he said, adding that the current maintenance facility was built in 2008.
In addition to allowing for more space, the new facility will include efficiency and safety features that are not possible in the current building.
“We want to thank all government officials, state and local legislators, and the team at IDOT for making this possible,” said Siron Sims, the district’s managing director. “This new maintenance facility has been sorely needed for a very long time.”
The district says the current building is too small and equipment needs to be added and upgraded.
Currently River Valley Metro is fully equipped with 26 buses and five support vehicles, Munjoy said.
