...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM
EST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow,
and dangerously cold wind chills expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, west storm-force winds to 50 kt
and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability.
Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize
or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
River Valley Metro buses are offering free rides today and Friday due to inclement weather.
Due to the extremely cold wind chill, River Valley Metro announced that rides on all local fixed route buses are free for the remainder of today and all day Friday. Local fixed route buses may be used as warming centers or as free transportation to get to a safe place.
