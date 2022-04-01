River Valley Metro will be offering free rides during the month of April on its transit system.
"You deserve a break from high gas prices, and River Valley Metro wants to help," the company said in the announcement.
Kicking off Friday, April 1, bus rides on all local routes and paratransit services will be free for the entire month of April. Normal fares will apply on the Midway Airport commuter shuttle.
Route schedules are available on all buses and at RiverValleyMetro.com.
