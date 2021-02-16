BRADLEY — Multiple people were taken to local hospitals following a Tuesday morning accident between a River Valley Metro Mass Transit District bus and a pickup truck, according to local police.
Bradley police said the accident occurred at 10:46 a.m. at Liberty Street and Kinzie Avenue.
The bus, heading north on Kenzie, was stopped at a traffic light when the pickup crashed into it, River Valley Metro Chief Operating Officer Ken Munjoy said.
The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital as well as the driver of the bus and three or four passengers, according to police.
Due to multiple people needing to be transported to the hospital, a box alarm was struck for multiple ambulances.
Police said they will continue to investigate.
