After taking a few years off, River Valley Christian Fellowship will again be producing a Christmas musical for the community. There will be five performances and the production is free to the public.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 12. The shows will be held at 800 Cardinal Dr., Bourbonnais.
Set in late 1941, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is the story of faith of a family on the brink of World War II preparing to celebrate the holidays. Most of the action takes place in the main family's home while the KJOY Radio Station broadcasts music and drama over the family radio. The radio show is broadcast live and includes highlights of the sounds of the 40's with swing dancing, lush ballads, and big band songs interspersed with re-enactments of radio shows during that time.
Portraying the role of Howard West is Derick Miller, of Bourbonnais. His daughters are portrayed by Hannah Knight, of Kankakee, and Bailey Testerman, of Bourbonnais. His grandson is portrayed by Brody Massey, of Clifton. Other featured actors are Kole El-Talabani, Rosemary Babinski, Robert McBurnie and Mike Dean.
The show is directed by Rhonda Stenzinger and Testerman serves as assistant director. Co-vocal directors are Shannon Woodruff and Ben Kunz.
For more information, call 815-933-7353. To reserve a seat, go to myRVCF.org.
