KANKAKEE — The closed section of River Street beneath the Canadian National Railway bridge crossing is expected to reopen sometime today, city officials say.

Both lanes of traffic between Washington and Schuyler avenues were closed after crumbling bridge debris was reported to have fallen onto the road Monday night.

Public works crews were on scene removing the debris Tuesday morning.

Canadian National Railway, which owns the bridge, was also on scene conducting an investigation early this week. Representatives with the company did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

City officials say the company will be working on bridge maintenance over the next four to six weeks. City officials also emphasized the bridge was determined to be structurally sound; the work needed is mostly aesthetic.

