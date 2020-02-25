Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...DUPAGE, COOK AND WILL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 1-800-261-7623. &&