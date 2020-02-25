KANKAKEE — Both lanes of River Street are closed under the Canadian National rail bridge between Washington and Schuyler avenues in Kankakee, according to a post on the city of Kankakee’s Facebook page this morning.
Concrete falling from the arches caused the closure. City crews were at the scene Tuesday morning removing debris from the roadway.
According to the city, the bridge has been inspected and the condition is currently being addressed.
