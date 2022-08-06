Fishermen wade in the shallow waters near the Kankakee River dam Thursday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm Wednesday that caused power outages to more than 3,000 people in Kankakee also caused the dam bladder's compressor to fail, resulting in its deflation and water levels above the dam to drop 12 to 18 inches. The city of Kankakee estimated the dam bladder to be effectively reinflated by the end of the day Thursday.
A boater paddles his motorboat through waters too shallow to operate the motor on Thursday afternoon on the Kankakee River near locally known Picnic Island. A severe thunderstorm Wednesday caused power outages to more than 3,000 people in Kankakee as well as a malfunction at the Kankakee River dam downstream, resulting in water levels dropping 12 to 18 inches. Boats and docks along the river were beached Thursday morning as city officials worked to return the dam to its proper functioning.
A beached pontoon and dock in the distance rest on sand near Hog Island on Thursday afternoon on the Kankakee River. A severe thunderstorm Wednesday caused power outages to more than 3,000 people in Kankakee as well as a malfunction at the Kankakee River dam downstream, resulting in water levels above the dam dropping 12 to 18 inches.
Fishermen wade in the shallow waters near the Kankakee River dam Thursday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm Wednesday that caused power outages to more than 3,000 people in Kankakee also caused the dam bladder's compressor to fail, resulting in its deflation and water levels above the dam to drop 12 to 18 inches. The city of Kankakee estimated the dam bladder to be effectively reinflated by the end of the day Thursday.
A boater paddles his motorboat through waters too shallow to operate the motor on Thursday afternoon on the Kankakee River near locally known Picnic Island. A severe thunderstorm Wednesday caused power outages to more than 3,000 people in Kankakee as well as a malfunction at the Kankakee River dam downstream, resulting in water levels dropping 12 to 18 inches. Boats and docks along the river were beached Thursday morning as city officials worked to return the dam to its proper functioning.
A beached pontoon and dock in the distance rest on sand near Hog Island on Thursday afternoon on the Kankakee River. A severe thunderstorm Wednesday caused power outages to more than 3,000 people in Kankakee as well as a malfunction at the Kankakee River dam downstream, resulting in water levels above the dam dropping 12 to 18 inches.
People living along the north bank of the river upstream from the dam near the Washington Avenue bridge awoke to find docks and boats left dry.
Kankakee Valley Park District Commissioner Dave Skelly said when he looked out of his house that sits along the river, his dock was down Thursday morning.
“The river was low to begin with,” Skelly said. “When I looked out at the dock at about 7 last night, it looked like the river was down more.
“When I woke at 5:30 this morning, my dock was sitting in the sand.”
According to the National Weather Service, the river was 1.5 feet at its monitor at Momence.
What caused the level to fall drastically was the deflating of the bladder, which holds metal plates in place on top of the dam, causing the river level upstream to drop overnight.
The 440-foot wide bladder can be deflated to allow operators to lower the river level quickly during high water or when debris or ice builds up on the dam.
The dam powers the city’s hydroelectric plant, which is located on the south side of the river by the Washington Avenue Bridge.
Zachary Newton with Kankakee’s Environmental Services said workers noticed the low river level around 6 a.m. Thursday.
“I started getting calls and texts from people about 30 minutes later who were concerned,” Newton said.
Storms have knocked out power to the plant before, Newton said, but Wednesday’s storm tripped the circuit breaker for the air compressor regulating the bladder. It does not have an alarm to indicate it has lost power.
With the bladder deflated, the river dropped 12 to 18 inches in total, Newton said.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, the bladder was fine and working, Newton said.
“River levels have come up considerably as observed at the hydro facility,” he said.
“Inflation of the bladder has to be done slowly so as not to to cut off the flow downstream,” Newton said.
Skelly said he saw sandbars for the first time on Thursday near the Interstate 57 bridge and the no wake zone closer to the dam.
An electrical problem caused the dam bladder to deflate once before in August 2010, according to a Daily Journal story.
It was the first time that occurred since the bladder was installed in 2007.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.