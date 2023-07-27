Replacing the air compressor which keeps the rubber bladder dam inflated in the Kankakee River just south of the South Washington Avenue bridge is now a necessity for the river.

The 440-foot long bladder deflated from its normal 24-inch level which caused the upstream water level to plunge by perhaps up to 2 feet causing the well known “6-mile pool,” the chief river recreation area, to experience a sharp drop in water levels.

The inflatable bladder holds metal plates in place on top of the dam. A reduction of the bladder drops the plates.

