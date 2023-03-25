River dredging press conference

Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, speaks about upcoming river dredging during a news conference Sept. 6, flanked by Kankakee County Board chairman Andy Wheeler and other officials, at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park boat launch in Aroma Park.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

In a perfect scenario the planned dredging of the Kankakee River at the boat launch in Aroma Park would be completed in a timely fashion. Boaters and river enthusiasts could better enjoy a more navigable waterway this summer.

Unfortunately, before the work can commence, a freshwater mussel survey must be completed on the Kankakee River at the site where tons of sand has built up over the years.

“We’re going to have to do a little bit more,” said Antonio Carrico, county board member who is chair of the Highways and Waterways Committee, at Thursday’s meeting.

