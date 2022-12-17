Timeline of community events

Since the tragic shooting on Dec. 29, 2021, which took the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Officer Tyler Bailey, the community has banded together to show support for the officers and the Bradley Police Department.

• Dec. 30, 2021: Immediately following the incident, community members decorated homes and businesses with blue to show support for the police department. Hundreds lined the street on Dec. 30 when a procession bringing Rittmanic’s body from the coroner’s office to a Bourbonnais funeral home took place.

• Jan. 6 & 7: Hundreds took part in Rittmanic’s visitation services on Jan. 6 while many again lined streets during the Jan. 7 funeral procession.

• Jan. 10: A prayer was held for the officers during a Bradley Village Hall meeting.

• Jan. 13: A First Responder Prayer Service was held at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Sponsored by Grace Community United Methodist Church and spearheaded by Peggy Sue Munday, of Bourbonnais, the service featured speakers the Rev. Steve Hudspath, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Chaplain Bob Anderson.

• Jan. 15: The Bradley American Legion hosted a pancake breakfast where proceeds benefited officers’ families. The event raised $18,000.

• Jan. 22: Manteno American Legion event raised nearly $9,000 for families through raffles, hamburger sales and donations.

• Jan. 23: A #BlueForBailey fundraiser was held at Northfield Square mall and raised over $100,000 for Bailey’s family. Earlier that day, ReCharge Coffee in Bourbonnais raised $12,500 for the families.

• Jan. 24: Eric Peterson, of Manteno, along with 100 volunteers, assembled more than 250 care packages for Kankakee County law enforcement personnel. Bradley received the first delivery.

• Jan. 31: A police vs. fire basketball game, “Battle of the Badges,” was hosted by the Kankakee Valley Park District and raised money for the officers’ families. The event raised $11,443.

• January: Bonfield native Brandon Malone made a donation to the families from proceeds from his company, Llama Bean Coffee Co. Starting that month, The Gathering in Gilman raised funds through sales, earning over $1,000.

• Feb. 2: Manteno residents Todd Crockett and Dan Steffan plowed snow-filled driveways to raise money for the Bailey family.

• Feb. 12: LeSage Photography offers sessions with first responders. Proceeds benefited the families.

• Mid-February: Bourbonnais musician Tim Boshaw released a song and music video titled “We Back the Blue” with download proceeds donated to the families.

• March: Watseka Community High School students raised $8,600 for the Bailey family through spirit week activities.

• April 24: Another “Battle of the Badges” held at Adventure Commons.

• May 22: The I Got Your Six 5K, organized by Bradley resident Chris James and Bradley Police Officer Brandon Jensen, raised $125,000 for Kankakee Community College scholarships named for Rittmanic and Bailey. The scholarships are for two students studying law enforcement.

• July 23 & 24: Friends and family of Bailey hosted a Back the Badges Community Classic to raise funds for first responders.

• Sept. 9: Friends and family of Rittmanic hosted the inaugural Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Outing at Minne Monesse golf course. Funds raised from the event benefited local organizations Rittmanic had supported, including Clove Alliance and Harbor House.

• Sept. 17: Bailey and family participated in the annual St. Patrick's Half Paddy Festival's Blue Mass procession.

• Oct. 6: A large crowd flocked to the Bradley Police Department on a rainy night for a candlelight vigil to honor what would have been Rittmanic's 50th birthday.

• Nov. 23: Hundreds line the streets of Peotone, Manteno and Bradley as dozens of first responders escorted Bailey back home to Bradley for good.

• Dec. 2: Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic serve as grand marshals in the Bradley Christmas parade.

• Dec. 3: A Back the Bailey Community Celebration, organized by The Silhouettes, raised $88,000 for the Bailey family.

• Dec. 7: Bailey serves as the official tree lighter for Kankakee Valley Park District's Tree of Honor.

• Dec. 29: The family of Rittmanic is planning a candlelight vigil at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 29, at the Comfort Inn in Bradley. This is the one-year anniversary of the exact time and date that Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a call of barking dogs in the parking lot of the hotel.