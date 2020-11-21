In a year unlike any other in recent memory, the Salvation Army is increasing ways the public can make donations through its annual Christmas season kettle drive.
In addition to providing the kettles at designated retail sites in Kankakee County where people can donate cash, the Salvation Army is offering QR codes on the kettles where individuals can use their smartphones to make a donation.
Donations will also be accepted online at salvationarmy.usa.org, or people can host their own virtual kettle at salarmy.us/kankakeekettle.
The Salvation Army’s local fundraising goal is $198,000.
“We’re hoping we can get $85,000 of that through the kettles, while perceivably it could be much more difficult,” said Lt. T. Scott Parnell, of the Salvation Army of Kankakee. “We’re going to do the best we can.”
People can use a bump code at the sites when there’s not a bell ringer. They can scan a QR code located on the kettles for Apple Pay and Google Pay.
“It’s a lot safer option,” Parnell said. “It might be the future way of giving in the long run. People don’t always carry cash. These are a couple of the new options, and we’re hoping it will help.
“They can host their own virtual kettle,” he added. “They can share it in on their social media, they can email it or send it through a text message. They can share it with anybody.”
The Salvation Army kettle drive began Friday at a select few sites and on Black Friday at all its locations. This year there will be just six kettle locations, down from 15 last year.
“It’s a different year,” Parnell said. “We’re going to do the best we can. We don’t know how many people are going to be out shopping, and we don’t know what other stores that might close. … We don’t want people out bell ringing if it’s not safe.”
Anyone who wants to volunteer to ring in person, can register to do that online at registertoring.com.
“It was a success. It really helped out last year,” Parnell said. “... They helped us raise a great deal of money for us.”
Parnell said last year’s goal fell $20,00 short when it was all said and done.
“Our goal was higher last year, I think it was $205,000,” he said. “You kind of have to adjust and do what you can.”
Parnell said even though the goal is less, the need is 153 percent greater this year.
“The need is greater than it has been for many, many years,” he said. “… It’s been hard. People have been out of work, they’ve been sick. We’re hopeful God will provide what we need, and we’ll adjust. We’ll have to meet the needs however we can.”
All the donations whether in person or online, filter back to the local Salvation Army.
“It all goes back to Kankakee County,” Parnell said. “There are a lot of different options, and hopefully people can find ways that works best for them.”
