The subtle sound of The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers outside retail establishments is a constant reminder that it’s the Christmas season.
The Salvation Army’s need is always great, and this year, it’s two-fold. The Salvation Army of Kankakee has a shortage of volunteer bell ringers in addition to trying to meet its fundraising goal.
“Yes, we do need bell ringers pretty big this year,” said Lt. T. Scott Parnell, when reached by phone on Tuesday. “We have 2,500 hours left to fill from now until the end of the season. You can sign up for as little as a two-hour shift. Groups can sign up, too, and can sign up for an entire day.
“We ring every day but Sundays and Thanksgiving. Every other day we’re going to be out there.”
Volunteers can call the local number at 815-933-8421 and follow the prompts or they can sign up online at registertoring.com.
“Just put in your ZIP code, and it pops up what times are open by site and by date,” Parnell said. “ It’s pretty easy.”
After Thanksgiving when a couple more retail establishments allow The Salvation Army bell ringers outside their stores, the need increases.
“We typically have 15 sites a day to fill,” Parnell said.
Parnell also is optimistic they can reach their fundraising goal of $205,000, of which $100,000 will drop through the red kettles. Other money received comes by way of checks in the mail and online donations.
“We’re hoping,” he said. “Each year, we pray that the good Lord is going to provide us with what we need. Last year, we were $30,000 short, and it affects our programs and the services that we can provide. ... We’re always trying to do more services.
“I’m hoping and praying we can reach that goal and can service more people.”
The first Salvation Army Red Kettle was set up by Capt. Joseph McFee in his hometown of San Francisco in 1891, according to a report on nbcnews.com. The report also said that 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army goes toward program services.
The average charity spends 75 percent of its budget on programs with the remaining money going to overhead costs, according to the story.
