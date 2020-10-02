The developer of the planned Ricky Rockets Fuel Center in Kankakee is facing accusations of "secretly negotiating" with Tinley Park officials who would have provided him with a $2.5 million, taxpayer-funded windfall.
The Chicago Tribune reported this week that Rick Heidner, the owner of Ricky Rockets, the company which earlier this year committed to construction of a fuel center at East Court Street and Interstate 57 in Kankakee, had been involved in a land deal which would net him a profit of $2.5 million from the village of Tinley Park.
Tinley Park, about 30 miles northwest of Kankakee, sought the land as a possible site for a casino.
Heidner reportedly purchased the 114-acre property in November 2019 for $5 million. Reports say that Tinley Park was negotiating to pay him $7.5 million, about $2 million more than its own appraisal said it was worth.
The reported deal came to an abrupt halt last week when Heidner sent a, email to Tinley Park officials noting the land was no longer on the market. That email, the Tribune noted, came a day after the newspaper began asking questions about Heidner's ownership of the land.
In addition, Heidner is also set to construct a new fuel center in suburban Buffalo Grove. Like the proposed $20 million Kankakee project, the development would consist of a fuel station, convenience store, car wash, retail area and a restaurant. Construction on the Kankakee project is slated to begin this year.
A representative for Heidner told the Kankakee City Council on Sept. 8 that the Kankakee project would be started yet this year and the location was slated to be open by the fall 2021. Heidner has eyed a Ricky Rockets in Kankakee since 2016.
The preliminary plans for the Buffalo Grove project were approved last week.
