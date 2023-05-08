The Kankakee County Museum will be hosting the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21 at the museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

The festivities for 2023 include a wide variety of vendors; a dime toss; kid’s zone; classic and old car display; pie-eating contest; live entertainment; and tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home.

Debuting at the Rhubarb Festival will be a new exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the museum home at Governor Small Memorial Park as well as a local hero display and a vintage purse display (on loan from the Vintage Purse Museum).

