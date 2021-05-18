MOMENCE — Jackie Bales’ three youngest children, triplets Ashlynn, Alissa and Alton, like to tease her about a quote she gave the Daily Journal more than 13 years ago, preserved in the front-page spread she has saved all this time.
On Aug. 20, 2008, the Daily Journal followed the Bales triplets off the school bus and into the classroom on their first day of kindergarten, documenting the adorable 5-year-olds as they began their journey in the Momence school system.
The Journal caught up with the family at their Momence home Friday just before the trio headed off to their high school graduation ceremony.
As for poking fun at their mom’s quote ...
She told the reporter that Alton was excited to have made two new friends on his first day of school, but when she asked her son what their names were, he said he had forgotten to ask.
Alton still can’t recall who those particular friends were.
“I don’t remember that day,” he said.
The triplets reflected on their time in school and their relationship as siblings before taking their next big steps.
All three wore matching graduation cords representing their involvement in the National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America, and Alton sported an extra cord from the National Technical Honor Society.
The siblings were all involved with the Momence Honor Guard, which performs military rites at veterans’ funerals, and a school fishing club that was started by their older brother, Alex, and is coached by their dad, Dave.
Ashlynn and Alissa both plan to study agriculture business at Joliet Junior College, while Alton plans to attend the American Welding Academy in Missouri. The three teens earned a combined 11 scholarships.
The girls credited their time in FFA and their agriculture courses at school as inspiration for their career paths. A favorite past-time of the family has been participating in the annual Drive a Tractor to School event.
“I wouldn’t know what I want to do if it wasn’t for FFA; I would have no clue,” Alissa said.
“I would have been lost in high school (without FFA),” Ashlynn added.
The teens also take pride in helping to increase participation and bolster the FFA program at their school.
While the sisters are preparing to embark on their college journey together, Alton will be going a separate path.
He has been attending the Kankakee Area Career Center in the mornings, and all three have been working part-time jobs.
“We are kind of getting used to it, but it’s going to be different with him gone,” Ashlynn said.
One thing that has not changed throughout their time in school is their mom’s involvement in their education.
Jackie Bales, currently a preschool teacher in Momence, coaches for the high school’s FFA program. She is also part of a group of parents organizing a prom at Island Park this Saturday in lieu of the school-sponsored prom, which was not held this year due to the pandemic.
She couldn’t help but get a bit emotional as her three youngest prepared to graduate on the same day. Alex, her first child, is three years older.
“Most people ease out of it and their kids gradually get done [with school],” she said. “I feel like it’s going to be a brick wall, because I do a lot with them at the school. It just seems like everything is going to stop at once.”
She recalled that the year Alex was a senior and the triplets were freshmen in high school was one of their “most fun years as a family.” The boys even participated in a state fishing championship together.
“They just did so much together that year and got along,” Jackie said.
Another recent bonding experience for the triplets has been that, while they were on remote learning during the fall, they stayed with their grandfather and helped take care of him while he was sick.
They recalled sitting around their grandfather’s dining room table during class, and that their teachers were understanding when someone needed to get up from the computer to help him.
Because the triplets helped take on this responsibility, their relatives did not have to take extended time off work.
“Not a lot of 17 or 18 year olds would give up their time to do that like they did,” Jackie added.
When asked to describe their relationship, the sisters agreed that they look out for Alton, who was born last and, technically, is the youngest.
Alton points out, though, that he has shown independence, having set the example for his siblings by finding work and figuring out his career path first.
“They fight a lot, but when push comes to shove, they have each other’s backs,” Jackie said.
