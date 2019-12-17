PEMBROKE — “We’re at the table,” the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. told the local and state officials at Hopkins Park’s propane-heated village hall. “What’s next?”
For the second time in as many weeks, the civil rights activist was back in Pembroke on Monday to fuel the village’s push for a natural gas line.
This time, Nicor Gas representatives were on hand to discuss an estimated $8 million project that would provide natural gas to the village’s commercial areas.
“I’ve used my representatives to convene family,” Jackson said. “It’s easy for people to come in now. There are a few missing pieces. People are playing their role. We need to solve the poverty in this area and help everyone.”
Jackson got involved with the project after Pembroke Mayor Mark Hodge attended an event hosted by Rainbow/PUSH, a nonprofit headed by Jackson that focuses on civil rights and social justice.
Pembroke, a village of approximately 2,100 people, has a median household income of $26,600. Without a natural gas line, residents rely on propane, wood-burning stoves and electric heaters to warm their homes.
Hodge said that impedes the area’s ability to attract businesses and overcome poverty.
“Every community around Pembroke has natural gas. It’s a problem that we don’t have it,” Hodge said. “We are frequently looked upon as a poor black community. The only reason that is a sentiment is because we don’t have the same resources as communities around us. If we had natural gas, we would grow just like every community.
“We need natural gas to bring in industry. Industry creates jobs. Jobs bring families to the community. Families bring more housing. They populate our school. That all brings a stable tax base to the community.”
The push to bring natural gas to Pembroke dates back a couple decades. Former Gov. George Ryan planned to bring natural gas to the area by constructing a $80 million, 1,800-bed women’s prison in the village.
However, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich nixed the project in 2003.
Now, discussions about building a natural gas line are still in the early stages. Marie LaPorte, Nicor’s director of customer development, said Pembroke would need to raise $3.25 million before the utility company could start the $8 million project.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce said part of that money could come from a $45 billion infrastructure bill Illinois passed over the summer.
“The state is committed to this plan,” Joyce said. “This area needs commercial development. It could save this area.”
The tentatively planned gas line, which LaPorte said would take at least 18 months to construct, would run from Illinois Route 1 to Main Street and then head toward the Lorenzo R. Smith school building, Pembroke Township Senior Center and former the Nestle building.
Government officials plan to meet again on Jan. 8 and look to bring more officials and stakeholders to the table during that meeting.
“Rev. Jackson has brought local, state and national attention to the issue,” Hodge said. “We need that because it’s time that this community is no longer overlooked. He is doing his best to shine a light on this issue. We appreciate everything that he has done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!