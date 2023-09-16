KANKAKEE — It would not be an overreach to state that for a nearly 30-year period, the Rev. William Copeland was the region’s most prominent church leader.

And the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., a church Copeland helped relocate and build, was his home base.

“He gave the vision to what this community could be,” said Jeff Jones, 74, owner of Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Jones was 18 years old when he first met Rev. Copeland.

