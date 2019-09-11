With the middle of September fast approaching, you would think the days of excessive heat are over for now.
But think again. With temperatures approaching 90 degrees and high humidity in the forecast for the next few days, some area schools have announced early dismissal plans.
The Bradley Elementary school district will dismiss early both today and Thursday. Bradley Central School will release students at noon, Bradley East at 12:30 p.m. and Bradley West at 1 p.m.
In a message Bradley superintendent Scott Goselin released to parents and others he stated: “Without air conditioning in most of our buildings, the temperatures and heat index in the classrooms in the afternoon rise to a level that makes learning difficult. The health and safety of our students and staff is our main concern.’’
Bradley schools asked taxpayers to fund air conditioning in its buildings in an April referendum, but it was voted down.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School also will dismiss early today as its students will depart at 1:10 p.m. Trinity Academy in Kankakee will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
