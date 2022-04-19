Retiring director Jon Whitten, right, holds the plaque he received in recognition for his 16 years of service on the Farm Bureau board. At left is Greg St. Aubin, Kankakee County Farm Bureau president.
The 110th Annual Meeting of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau was held on March 21, and, as part of the organization's annual meeting, long-time director Jon Whitten was recognized for his years of service.
Whitten represented Rockville Township for 16 years starting his service in 2006.
"Thank you to Jon Whitten for serving on the Kankakee County Farm Bureau board of directors and for giving back to your County’s agriculture industry," the organization stated in a news release.
Due to ongoing concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of farm bureau members and guests, the usual banquet event was not held this year.
In place of the evening event, the business meeting included the election of eight directors to the bureau's board and reports to the membership. The meeting was conducted in the Farm Bureau board room with a virtual option available for Farm Bureau members and guests who could not attend in person.
Those participating received business reports as well as messages from County Farm Bureau officers and management. Other business included recognition of service and the election of directors.
Elected to serve another term were: District 2 – Gene Rademacher, Sumner Township; District 3 – Marty Joyce, Essex Township; District 4 – Mark Tanner, Limestone Township; District 5 – Jason O’Connor, Pilot Township; District 6 – Donald Benoit, Kankakee Township; District 7 – Andrew DeGroot, Aroma Township; District 8 – Clay Abbott, Pembroke Township; and District 8 – Paula Karlock, Momence Township.
State Representative Jackie Haas participated virtually and delivered a message to the membership prior to the meeting end. Representative Haas was thanked for her strong support of the agriculture industry.
