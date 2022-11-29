After 50 years of teaching geology at Olivet Nazarene University, Dr. Max Reams is continuing to take his knowledge outside of the classroom and is sharing it with readers everywhere.

Written in conjunction with his wife and research partner, Carol Reams, “Geology of Missouri State Parks” has released and is now available on Amazon.

“We spent several field trips and drove thousands of miles gathering photos and information on some 65 parks and historical sites in Missouri,” said Reams. “It was fun!”

