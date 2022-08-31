Consumer Spending

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois.

National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick.

“Thirty-six percent of small business owners are reporting spending on new technology and new equipment, and a significant portion of that including surveillance and security equipment,” Davis told The Center Square.

