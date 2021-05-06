BRADLEY — While there is some renovation work that would need to be completed prior to any movement, a longtime staple of the Ken Hayes Industrial Park is finalizing a move to a new site.
If all goes as planned, the Bradley-based Restoration Works Inc. will move from its Ken Hayes location along East North Street, where its has been for the past 15 years, and into the former Kankakee County Training Center property, 320 S. Forest Ave., Bradley.
The Forest property was most recently the packaging home of Spikeball, the outdoor game company. Spikeball purchased a site in east Kankakee and moved out of the Bradley location about a year ago.
Gail Wallace, founder and owner of Restoration Works, a company started in 1982, explained at Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting that the company is looking to purchase the approximate 36,000-square-foot, industrial-zoned property to be the company’s new home.
Restoration Works specializes in the refinishing and restoration of door and windows in historic building throughout the country.
Wallace said Restoration Works would use 16,300 square foot of the building. The location would be in use from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Bradley Planning & Zoning board approved the needed special use permit for the business to operate there by a 7-0 vote. Because the planning board is an advisory board, the request will go to the Bradley Village Board for its approval on Monday night. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradley Municipal Building, 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley. It is a public meeting.
While the location seemed to be a logical fit for the property, there are residential homes very close to the property.
Neighbors voiced concerns about the business operating there. One neighbor had concerns as to how potential vapors being vented out of the building would impact growing coral in his home. Another resident questioned how the vapors would impact parrots she has in her home.
Wallace noted the company uses a “green” high-tech, non-chemical wood stripping procedure and also has state-of-the-art HEPA air scrubbers.
After the meeting, Wallace said the company has moved some office furniture and some equipment already into the location, but no window or door restoration work has been done there. She said that work continues to take place at the Ken Hayes location.
She noted the company had visited roughly 15 sites before deciding the KCTC property was the perfect fit.
She estimated about $50,000 of renovations will be needed at the KCTC site before it would be ready. She thought the company would be ready to transition to the new location within 60 days or so.
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the company has been great for the Ken Hayes building, but noted an existing company at the industrial park, Bypak Inc., a maker of paper products for food packaging, is expanding its business and will consume some of the space being vacated by Restoration Works.
To the neighbors attending this week’s meeting who were upset about the possibility of the restoration company moving into the Bradley location, planning and zoning commission member Gene Jordan explained that the property has long been zoned industrial and there are only so many uses for a property like this.
“We can’t let it go vacant. These people have the right to utilize this space,” he said, adding that the company will likely not create much noise and truck traffic will be likely only be one or two delivery trucks a month.
Restoration Works brings in and delivers much of the products it restores. Projects also take a few to several weeks to complete so traffic is at a minimum. The company does employ about 20 workers.
