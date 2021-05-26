BRADLEY — Restoration Works Inc., a Bradley-based wood restoration company, and Cracker Barrel, a popular east Bradley restaurant, received their final approvals allowing the former to move and the latter to serve alcohol.
At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, by a pair of 5-0 votes, trustees granted the special use permit for Restoration Works to operate within the industrial-zone district at 320 S. Forest Ave.
The company has been located in the Ken Hayes Industrial Park for approximately 15 years.
The company will purchase the 36,000-square-foot property from the Kankakee County Training Center and renovate the space to make the location its new base of operation.
Because the property is located near residential properties, there had been concerns from neighbors as to how the business would impact them. The village noted the area is zoned for this type of use, meaning there was little that could be done to block the move.
In addition to Restoration Works, the board also, by a 5-0 vote, approved the liquor license request for Cracker Barrel. The company is seeking to offer alcoholic drinks at many of its locations across the country.
The Bradley board approved the request for the business located along the perimeter of the Northfield Square mall property on its first reading at its May 10 meeting.
The restaurant did not offer a specific date as to when beer and wine would be available at the restaurant, but it appears the sales of these beverages will begin sometime in June.
Cracker Barrel is hoping that the addition of alcoholic drinks to the menu can boost the number of diners.
