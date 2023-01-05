BRADLEY — An oasis is about to make itself known along heavily-traveled North Kinzie Avenue.

The Oasis Grill, 253 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, owned by former Niro’s Gyros owner Aiman Kassar, of Monee, is anticipating having the new restaurant opened for business by late February or early March.

Plans to erect rooftop signage were unanimously approved by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday for the location, which had been the longtime home of Long John Silver’s fast food restaurant.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

