Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign

The Village of Bourbonnais' welcome sign on Route 45 and Main Street NW.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved a resolution of their intent regarding use of proposed sales tax for property tax relief at Monday’s board meeting.

There is a referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for village residents to decide if a 1% sales tax should be added to the current 6.25% rate.

If the referendum is passed by simple majority vote, funds would be used to offer property tax rebates for single family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill.

