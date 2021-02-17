More snow is in the forecast for tonight into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service Chicago office.
The good news for those nursing aching backs after lots of shoveling is we could only see up to an inch of new snow, according to NWS meteorologist Todd Kluber.
When reminded that Pennsylvania’s famous weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil got this year’s call of six more weeks of winter right, Kluber chuckled and said that Phil is not a meteorologist.
That brings us to an interesting point.
On Feb. 4, two days after furry Phil is said to have seen his shadow, according to his handlers, the area temperature has not seen above freezing temperatures since. But, we should get to 32 degrees by Sunday, Kluber said.
But before that, the recent snow — several inches of it in the past week — and arctic temperatures have held tight. Kluber said a warm air mass near Greenland dislodged the polar vortex at the Arctic Circle.
“It was like a pool ball hitting another pool ball,” Kluber said. “It ricocheted that polar vortex into the U.S.”
It didn’t stop until it reached the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In Louisiana, swamps froze over, according to the Weather Channel. The blast of arctic air has handcuffed power sources, leaving millions of people in the dark, CNN reported.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 3.9 million homes and businesses across much of the country didn’t have power, according to Poweroutage.US. The vast majority of those outages are in Texas.
In the past week, about 2,000 records for low temperatures have been shattered, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
According to the NWS, 73.2 percent of the continental U.S. was covered in snow as of Tuesday. A month ago, it was 29.1 percent.
Snow, snow and snow
Kluber said NWS weather records indicate Jan. 26-Feb. 15 has been the snowiest three weeks (34 inches) in Chicago and northeastern Illinois since Jan. 11-31, 1979 (40 inches).
Two-day snow totals (Sunday night to Tuesday morning) showed 7.3 inches fell in St. Anne. Peotone in Will County saw 7.4 inches. Dwight in Livingston County totaled 8 inches, and Askhum in Iroquois County measured 4.9 inches.
Further north saw double-digit snow totals, Kluber said.
The good news is the weather is moderating as we near the end of meteorological winter on March 1.
“The days are getting longer. The sun is higher in the sky. We are transitioning,” Kluber said.
While many may want the snow to disappear, moderation in melting the snowpack is important.
Kluber said a quick warm-up and rain would overtask streams and rivers, which are now ice covered.
According to National Weather Service maps, there are 15 inches of snow on the ground in St. Anne and throughout much of Kankakee County. There are 21 inches on the ground in Peotone and 9 inches in Dwight.
Busy plow drivers
After the Monday night snowstorm dumped as much as 9 inches in most areas, the Kankakee County roads are now in good shape, said Mark Rogers, Kankakee County engineer.
The county highway department crews got an early start.
“We actually started Friday and have been working most of the whole weekend,” Rogers said when contacted by phone on Tuesday. “When there’s wind and snow, we have to stay on top of it because of drifting. We split into two shifts to run 24 hours. … If we would’ve stopped [Monday] night, we would’ve had road closures.”
Rogers said the roads are looking better.
“They are clear and passable,” he said. “When the temperature is below 15 degrees, the salt doesn’t work. The sun being out [Tuesday] helps. There are ice patches out there, so be careful.”
The county highway department clears the county roads but not the township roads or state highways.
Mike Van Mill, the village administrator for Bourbonnais, said he rode for three or four hours with public works Monday night as they were plowing.
“It is a true team effort,” Van Mill said during Tuesday’s regular trustees meeting. “Now I can appreciate a lot of the challenges they are faced with when plowing.”
Mayor Paul Schore added, “I tell people that have concerns that they go three or four hours with our public works people when they plow. They will have a different perspective,” Schore said.
Trustee Randy King, who chairs the public works committee, said he was appreciative of residents who clear snow out of the street to help the drivers.
“It’s a big plus,” he added.
Public works drivers were still out Tuesday night clearing the residential and side streets.
Schore said that will continue until it is completed.
One of those who appreciated the efforts of plow drivers is Ken Munjoy, chief operating officer for River Valley Metro Mass Transit District.
He lives in Limestone and headed into work at the district’s facility located on North 5000E Road at Illinois Route 50 before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“I traveled the roads in Limestone, Limestone Township, Kankakee County, Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais. Those road crews did a great job,” Munjoy said.
As for River Valley Metro, Munjoy said the crews had the buses ready to go and the parking lot was cleared when he arrived.
“We have a lot of people working hard to get things going,” Munjoy said.
Snow business
Local independent snow removal contractor Acme Complete Parking Lot Service of Kankakee has also been busy since the weekend.
“We worked all night and the night before to deal with what we got Sunday,” said Mike Baker, owner of Acme. “We picked up Amazon in Monee, so we put 10 to 15 people up there. We put out about 25 people here, so we have about 40 going out.”
Baker said he has about 100 independent contracts for snow removal in the Kankakee area, so he stays busy every time there’s a measurable snowfall.
“I’ve got 13 loaders with the big push buckets and 25 trucks with plows,” he said. “I have two crews.”
Acme also clears sidewalks as part of some of the contracts. Baker, 59, has been doing snow removal for more than 40 years.
“I started doing Arby’s when I was 16, and I’m still doing it,” he said.
“Once I start doing a place, I seem to do them forever.”
This is the most snow Baker has seen in a winter season in five years.
“In a while, it really is,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.