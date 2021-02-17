Pritzker declares disaster

Dangerous sub-zero temperatures and massive snow accumulation across Illinois prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to issue a disaster proclamation for the entire state on Tuesday.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in the news release. “I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”

To address this, his administration is working with “federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills,” according to the release.