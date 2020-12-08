KANKAKEE — In the wake of the early Friday afternoon slaying of a man and the wounding of his daughter in a drive-by shooting, several public members spoke out questioning what Kankakee is doing to deal with this violence.
One of the those was Kankakee Schools Superintendent Genevra Walters.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a letter penned by Walters and read at the meeting by Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong — due to the public gathering restrictions of COVID-19, the meeting was held virtually — noted there’s no more time to waste with political games, no matter who is playing them.
Walters’ statement was one of several submitted by residents concerned about the action or inaction of city leadership and its police department regarding what is being done to deal with this matter.
The letter from Walters bluntly stated the time has come for each community member to take a stand.
“This is not about politics. In fact, this community has to STOP talking about ‘WHO’ we want in political positions and focus on ‘WHAT’ we want,” the letter read. “This is not about race, ethnicity or political party. This is about (for me) wanting a safe place for our children to grow and take advantage of all the possible opportunities they should in their future. This is about growing a healthy community.”
The leader of the Kankakee school system said blame for a murder should not be heaped upon Wells-Armstrong, just as previous violent incidents should not be placed on the mayors at that time.
“It is, however, this city administration’s fault that there is not a comprehensive plan to prevent gun violence and the activities that lead to gun violence,” she wrote. “... We are in a crisis.”
On Friday afternoon, Bourbonnais resident Patrick Chism, 32, died shortly after a drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of West Station Street in the 3rd Ward. His 8-year-old daughter was seriously wounded as well. She is currently hospitalized in a Chicago suburban hospital.
Walters said she would personally work with the city administration to develop and implement a strategy to help keep city children safe from gun violence.
“Will this plan have an immediate impact on reducing violence in our community? We don’t know. But, that is where we should hold our leaders accountable. We should hold our city leaders accountable for the ‘what’ and not fight about the ‘who’ at the expense of our children living in a safe environment,” she concluded.
A 4th Ward resident, Kelly Hodges, who described herself as a 1999 Kankakee High School graduate, said gun and gang violence is destroying the community.
Kevin Mitchell, a westside resident, said he lives a mere block from the site of the recent homicide.
“I’m shocked and saddened and infuriated that this happened not only in the city I love to call home, but within field-goal range of my own front porch,” he wrote.
He said in a town whose residents are accustomed to sudden violence and bloodshed, this tragedy is still shocking.
He said while police where stringing yellow tape and detectives were scouring the scene for evidence, residents were looking for leadership. He said it was nowhere to be found.
“No comforting words from our mayor. No vows from her police chief to track this murderer down and bring him to justice. ... Not. A. Peep,” he wrote. “... The complete silence from this administration only served to confirm that this is normal. Just another shooting in a year that’s been full of them. ... The Kankakee I love deserves better than this.”
Wells-Armstrong did issue a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding her reaction to the homicide and the wounding of the child. She explained she didn’t issue an immediate response because she wanted to let them notify family and friends. She also wanted to reach out to the family.
Her Saturday response expressed sadness as well as her determination to finding solutions to these acts of violence.
At the conclusion of the council meeting, she said violence is a part of all communities. She said the answer is not hiring more police, nor is it purchasing more equipment.
“It’s systemic. It’s about finding solutions,” she said noting she and many others will continue to work toward finding answers.
Melanie Villagomez, a city resident, noted gun violence is unfortunately higher in low-income communities and children oftentimes emulate gang members and drug dealers. She said this city must reach the youth before they fall into this same trap. She said they must learn there are better options than life on the street.
“My life is here. We can solve this issue together,” she wrote.
Adam Phillips, a 2nd Ward resident and a frequent critic of the mayor, again questioned Wells-Armstrong’s leadership.
“You have only been reactive, not pro-active,” he said. “To sit here and act like you care is laughable at best.”
