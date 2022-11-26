BRADLEY — As Officer Tyler Bailey traveled to the Bradley Police Station Wednesday for the first time since he was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty almost one year ago, community members gathered at multiple places along his route to welcome him home.

An escort of dozens of area police and fire vehicles rode into town with Bailey and were greeted by friendly waves, cheering and welcome signs from residents along Illinois Route 50 and Broadway Street leading to the station.

Bailey has been undergoing treatment in Chicago hospitals since the Dec. 29 shooting that critically injured him and took the life of his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

