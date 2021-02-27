Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog, along with patchy slick roadways where the temperature is below freezing. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois, mainly along and south of Interstate 88, as well as northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low visibility and patchy slick roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&