Kankakee County Community Services continues to take applications for energy assistance. Benefits are paid directly to the utilities on behalf of eligible households. There will be no priority groups under the new program year.
Households in need of energy assistance, especially those with disconnection notices, high past-due balances and the general population that has been most likely affected by wage fluctuations due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply.
Propane customers are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible when prices are at their lowest.
If your household’s combined gross income for the 30 days beginning with the date of the application is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive LIHEAP assistance. A single-person household may qualify for the program with a monthly gross income of up to $2,127; a two-person household up to $2,873; and a family of four can earn up to $4,367.
Customers must submit the following required documentation when applying for assistance:
• Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members living in the house;
• Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30 days prior to the date of application beginning with the date of application;
• Current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for the energy directly); and
• Rental agreement (if applicable) showing the monthly rental amount and the landlord contact information.
LIHEAP applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2021, or until funding is exhausted.
The Percentage of Income Payment Plan program is a bill payment program that assists eligible customers by paying a monthly state benefit while the customer pays a percentage of their household income.
Eligible households must be a customer of Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Nicor Gas and Peoples Gas/North Shore Gas utilities.
PIPP applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis starting Sept. 1 and the program will be offered until Kankakee has reached the maximum capacity of households for the program.
The 30-day income guidelines for PIPP are based on 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and the number of persons living in the household. The guidelines are as follows: 1-$1,595, 2-$2,155, 3-$2,715, 4-$3,275 (add $560 for each additional household member).
For more information about where you can apply, contact Kankakee County Community Services by calling 815-933-7883 or emailing LIHEAPforms@kccsi-cap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!