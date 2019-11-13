KANKAKEE — Latresa Carroll was born and raised in Kankakee, but she no longer lives within the city’s boundaries.
That fact didn’t stop her from voicing her concerns and support as Kankakee searches for ways to curb violence, which has largely been associated with gang activities here.
Now a resident of Bourbonnais, Carroll was the first person to speak at Tuesday’s town hall meeting at Kankakee’s Public Safety Center. Aimed at finding solutions for violence, about 70 people attended the meeting put forth by Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
“In order to make a change, you have to work together,” Carroll said. “You want neighborhoods to change? You have to bring about change. We have to work together. We can’t continue to clash and bash. ... We have to get on the same doggone team.”
The causes of the violence are likely many and it’s not a new problem for the city. Its return to the forefront has been a result of it happening in areas where it has been largely been a stranger.
During a nearly two-hour town hall meeting, of which the first hour was taken by Wells-Armstrong and Police Chief Frank Kosman explaining issues and initiatives, those attending made it clear they would like action taken.
Audience members indicated more patrols near the schools and crack down on problem residences were top priorities.
While thoughts varied on what other actions should be taken, it appears some agreement came in the thought that city police should return to having an officer dedicated to juvenile crimes and offenders.
A longtime Kankakee police commander and officer, Alderman Larry Osenga, R-3, was the first to cite the need for an officer dedicated to juvenile crimes. He said he wasn’t aware of another department the size of Kankakee’s 70-person force without a juvenile division.
Wells-Armstrong told Osenga she would like to discuss that issue with him.
The mayor did defend actions she has taken to deal with gun violence, particularly those associated with African-American boys and young men under the age of 25.
Through her involvement with the National League of Cities organization and Cities United, initiatives have been developed to focus on that segment.
According to research, the overwhelming majority of homicide and gun violence victims in Kankakee are young blacks. In 2017, 83 percent of all gun-related incidents in Kankakee involved African-American males. African-American males younger than 25 made up 70 percent of the victims.
A three-goal plan was developed for this group: to increase overall public safety in the city, decrease the number of young blacks in custody or re-offending, and foster greater school success and employment opportunities for them.
Wells-Armstrong also suggested purchasing body cameras for all Kankakee patrol officers. She said such a move would increase public trust and provide stronger evidence regarding crimes.
Kosman suggested that juveniles sentenced to home detention be equipped with some type of electronic monitoring devices. He noted many juveniles on home detention are not at home and significant portion of the city’s gun violence is committed by juveniles.
The chief also expressed a desire for increased foot patrols, particularly in problem areas and re-emphasizing of the four city Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers on street suppression drug and gun crimes.
While KAMEG is a comprised of other Kankakee County police department officers, 90 percent of its arrests are made within Kankakee.
And while statistics indicate that crime is down in many city areas, Kankakee schools Superintendent Genevra Walters said during the town hall meeting there is a genuine concern regarding safety within Kankakee.
That fact, she indicated, should not be ignored.
Like Carroll, Walters said people must come together to deal with this issue, even though there are growing levels of distrust among residents and policy makers.
“Distrust has never been as bad. It’s across the board. We have to work together,” she said.
And, she noted, let police be police and let social workers be social workers.
“The police department is not a social service agency,” said Walters, whose late husband was a Kankakee police officer. “People feel unsafe whether it’s real or imagined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!