Just in time for Christmas, maps of the houses participating in Bradley’s second annual Christmas house-decorating contest are now available.
Deputy clerk Kym Nelson said a panel of judges will choose the winners of the contest. Over the last two weekends, village members involved with the contest have be photographing the decorated houses of contest participants to share online.
“We want to continue to add to the festive holiday,” said Nelson, who noted that driving by to look at the decorated houses is a safe and COVID-friendly activity.
Last year’s inaugural contest received between 15 and 20 entries in total. This year’s map includes 16 houses within the village.
“I feel like as we are driving through the village, there are so many more decorations out,” Nelson said. “Even if they don’t enter the contest, it seems the residents are getting more into the season with their decorations.”
For more information on the contest and for the announcement of the winners, visit the village’s Facebook page.
