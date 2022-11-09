Midterm election 2022

Incumbent Kankakee County Board member Tinker Parker, District 5, smiles as she defeated challengers James Frey, a Democrat, and Jacob Carlile, an Libertarian, on Tuesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

It was a good night for the GOP, as Republicans won the other five contested districts for the Kankakee County Board in addition to Chairman Andy Wheeler retaining his seat.

Incumbents Tinker Parker in District 5, Chris Tholen in District 10 and Kenneth Smith in District 27 all held off their challengers. Newcomers Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme and Chad Scanlon won in District 8 and District 10, respectively, over Dems.

"I'm so committed to the district and to the county, and we've come so far since 2016 since I began," said Parker, who was with other Republican office holders at BrickStone Brewery.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you