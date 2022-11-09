It was a good night for the GOP, as Republicans won the other five contested districts for the Kankakee County Board in addition to Chairman Andy Wheeler retaining his seat.
Incumbents Tinker Parker in District 5, Chris Tholen in District 10 and Kenneth Smith in District 27 all held off their challengers. Newcomers Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme and Chad Scanlon won in District 8 and District 10, respectively, over Dems.
"I'm so committed to the district and to the county, and we've come so far since 2016 since I began," said Parker, who was with other Republican office holders at BrickStone Brewery.
"I want to see us continue with the [Kankakee] River being dredged and with the animal control building, we've got that going on. We're keeping taxes low, and we've been able to give some of the property taxes back to our constituents. So those are the kinds of things that we have done, and I want to continue moving forward with the work we started."
Parker won a race among three candidates in District 5. She garnered 1,146 votes to 408 for Democrat James Frey and 124 for Libertarian Jacob Carlile.
"I love being on the board," Parker said. "I'm committed, and it's just one thing that I've always wanted to do and to be a part of the county and to be able to help people in my district."
In District 8, Rittmanic-Emme won 834-479 over Democrat Raymond Chamberlain. In District 10, Tholen won 881-484 over Democratic challenger Marlene Aumiller.
In District 12, Scanlon, the police chief for the village of Herscher, won 1,480-356 over Democrat Araceli Sharper. Smith won 767-583 over Democratic challenger Dondi Maricle, who is the county's party chairwoman.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.