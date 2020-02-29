Vote

Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Republican ballot in the March 17 primary election:

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

United States Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.

Tom Tarter

Casey Chlebek

Peggy Hubbard

Robert Marshall

U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

Theresa J. Raborn

State Senator 40th Legislative District

Eric M. Wallace

State Representative 34th District

No Candidate

State Representative 79th District

Jackie Haas

County Circuit Clerk

Sandra M. Cianci

Recorder

No candidate

County Auditor

Jacob M. “Jake” Lee

Brandon A. Meredith

State’s Attorney

No Candidate

Coroner

Robert J. Gessner

Kankakee County Board

District 1

Roger Hess

District 3:

Todd Sirois

District 5:

Alice “Tinker” Parker

District 7:

John P. Fetherling

District 9:

Craig Long

District 11:

Carol Webber

District 13:

No Candidate

District 15:

Andrew Wheeler

District 17:

No Candidate

District 19:

No Candidate

District 21:

No Candidate

District 23:

No Candidate

District 24:

Aaron Dunnill

District 25:

Chad Miller

District 27:

No Candidate

Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)

William S. Dickenson

Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Michael J. Kick vacancy)

Lindsay Parkhurst

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.