Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Republican ballot in the March 17 primary election:
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
United States Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.
Tom Tarter
Casey Chlebek
Peggy Hubbard
Robert Marshall
U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Theresa J. Raborn
State Senator 40th Legislative District
Eric M. Wallace
State Representative 34th District
No Candidate
State Representative 79th District
Jackie Haas
County Circuit Clerk
Sandra M. Cianci
Recorder
No candidate
County Auditor
Jacob M. “Jake” Lee
Brandon A. Meredith
State’s Attorney
No Candidate
Coroner
Robert J. Gessner
Kankakee County Board
District 1
Roger Hess
District 3:
Todd Sirois
District 5:
Alice “Tinker” Parker
District 7:
John P. Fetherling
District 9:
Craig Long
District 11:
Carol Webber
District 13:
No Candidate
District 15:
Andrew Wheeler
District 17:
No Candidate
District 19:
No Candidate
District 21:
No Candidate
District 23:
No Candidate
District 24:
Aaron Dunnill
District 25:
Chad Miller
District 27:
No Candidate
Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)
William S. Dickenson
Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Michael J. Kick vacancy)
Lindsay Parkhurst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!