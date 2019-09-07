Representative from CDC and Public Health Institute recognizes local efforts to cultivate a trauma-informed community

The Pledge for Life Partnership has been accepted for the National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health, a program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Institute. The Partnership is receiving a year of cross-systems leadership development from public health leaders around the world.
The Pledge for Life Partnership has focused their applied health project on cultivating a trauma-informed community. The Partnership traveled to Dallas, Texas, to present on the grassroots strategies of engaging diverse sectors in cultivating a trauma-informed community.
They have also been invited to present at the Illinois Public Health Association’s annual conference and the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association’s annual conference.
Dr. Arthur Chen, a public health leadership coach from California and a representative from the CDC and Public Health Institute, recently visited Kankakee County to recognize the community’s strides in becoming trauma-informed.
Chen met with the Kankakee County National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health team: Jackie Haas, president and CEO of Helen Wheeler Center and county board member; Juanita Redd, organizational specialist for Garden of Prayer Youth Center; Kate Reed, drug-free communities project coordinator for the Pledge for Life Partnership and the I-KAN Regional Office of Education; and Laura Sztuba, director of community outreach and planning for the Kankakee County Health Department.
Chen and the team of four hosted a meeting of statewide leaders involving the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association, ACEs Connection and the Illinois ACEs Response Collaborative. The team and Chen also visited Garden of Prayer Youth Center in Aroma Park.
The Pledge for Life Partnership hosted a meet and greet with Chen prior to the start of their board meeting where Chen presented an overview of the CDC and Public Health Institute’s investment in the local team and recognition of the progress being made to cultivate a safer, healthier, trauma-informed community.
“I can’t express enough thanks for making my time in Kankakee so delightful, informative and full of love,” Chen said. “I come away inspired by your own amazing community organizations and impressive partners and champions that will lead the way on building and promoting trauma-informed organizations and communities.”
