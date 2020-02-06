The Kankakee Public Library's new Library of Things catalog is filled with 17 objects available for rental.
The “things" range from kitchen items and tools, to instruments and games, all with a rental time of seven days. Currently, a renter can renew the lease once, unless the item is on hold or requested by another patron.
Vicki Forquer, Kankakee Public Library’s adult services supervisor, said the library also is looking to expand the catalog, but is seeking local input on items to add. Other libraries Forquer spoke to said the kitchen items were most popular, but she wants to tailor the Library of Things to Kankakee County’s needs.
Suggestions can be sent to vforquer@lions-online.org. Also available for rent to Kankakee Public Library card holders are 10 internet hotspots, which are frequently booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!