Even though it may be less expensive to drive a car due to the dropping gas prices, that doesn't mean people should only drive cars.
The area's Bike 609 program is set to return on April 1, noted Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken. The program's 50, 26-inch bikes will be available at 11 locations throughout Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno.
The Bike 609 program concludes in October or November, depending on the weather. It is a rent-a-bike program through the biking company, Zagster, a Cambridge, Mass.-based company. Through the credit card pay-as-you-go app at one of the area's Bike 609 bike racks, riders are able to rent a bike.
Riders are charged a fee based on ride duration. Bikes can be returned to any Bike 609 station.
Wilken is looking for participation to continue to rise as it has done since it was unveiled in July 2018.
Wilken noted that last year the program had 1,464 total users and a total of 2,492 trips taken. Though data collected by Wilken, the program resulted in 628 fewer vehicle miles being driven.
According to data which is broken down by area codes, residents of the 60914 area code used the bikes the most with 20 percent; 60901, 18 percent; 60915, 10 percent; 60950, 7 percent; and 60954, 2 percent.
Interestingly, women used the bikes more — 62 percent of bike riders versus 38 percent. The largest age group of were people ages 18 to 34.
In addition, the median trip duration was 40 minutes and the average trip distance was 2 miles.
Dave Simmons, executive director of Ride Illinois, a non-profit dedicated to promoting biking, said programs such Bike 609 simply gives more people another option other than driving.
"These biking programs are not money makers. It's about reducing traffic, better health and less wear and tear on our roads," he said.
Simmons said there will be naysayers to programs like this. He expects participation to grow as the program gains a greater hold within the community.
"If this tradition continues, there is potential for some very cool things. Human beings are impatient. At first things look foreign and odd, but they become more the norm as time goes on. Before you know it, the opposition goes away."
Wilken is hopeful the Bike 609 program will grow to other county towns.
"We're definitely open to anyone who's open to Bike 609," she said.
