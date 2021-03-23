KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s Technology Building is undergoing $1.75 million renovations to classroom and lab space used by students in the Electrical Engineering Technology and Manufacturing Technology programs.
Work began in February on the first of two phases of construction. Phase 1, which upgrades the Industrial Electricity Lab, is projected to finish in June and to be ready for classes in the fall 2021 semester.
Rob Kenney, KCC director of facilities, said the Industrial Electricity Lab which is currently being renovated will include about 2,383 square feet of usable area.
The space will combine classroom and lab areas and include new ADA compliant restrooms, along with a new electrical system throughout the building. Eventually, the whole Technology Building will be renovated.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s exciting to get to it,” he said.
The overall project will include enhancements for all of KCC’s Technology Division programs, including Electrical Engineering Technology, Computer Graphic Technology, Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice, and Automotive Technology.
Phase 1 renovations were kickstarted by state funding secured through Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, who secured $1,250,000, and Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, who secured $500,000 in last year’s budget for capital infrastructure improvement.
In a KCC press release, Joyce said the funding shows the state’s commitment to “accelerating higher education” in Kankakee.
“Colleges and universities like Kankakee Community College not only provide students with a top-notch education, but also contribute to economic development in our communities,” Joyce said.
Parkhurst added in the release that KCC is a “vital part” of the local economy and workforce development.
“KCC was No. 1 on my list to receive state funds to improve outdated infrastructure and assist KCC in its aim of providing all-aged learners the education and tools they need to enrich and improve their lives and careers,” she said.
Nucor Steel of Kankakee has also pledged $250,000 over five years toward helping students through this project. Renovated spaces will also be used for customized workforce training.
Currently, there are 201 students actively pursuing KCC’s Electrical Engineering Technology program.
From 2017 to 2020, 134 students completed the electrical engineering classes offered during the fall semesters and 81 students completed them during the spring semesters.
The classes to take place in the Phase 1 Industrial Electricity Lab are sophomore level, including ELTR 2414 Industrial Motor Control, ELTR 2454 Industrial Instrumentation, and ELTR 2074 DC & AC Rotating Machines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.