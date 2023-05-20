Law enforcement officers and their families from across the county were joined by the community Thursday to honor Kankakee County’s fallen.

The annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony began with the presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem as attendees surrounded the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The 17 names engraved on the wall are read each year during the Roll Call of Honor and a bell is rung in their remembrance.

