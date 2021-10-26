October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Harbor House has been hosting events throughout the month to share information on statistics and resources.
With the month coming to a close, Harbor House hosted the third annual candlelight vigil Monday night on the steps of the Kankakee County Courthouse in memory of the lives lost to domestic violence and to honor those who have survived.
“I want to thank the survivors who make Harbor House’s mission a reality,” Harbor House Executive Director and CEO Jenny Schoenwetter said in her opening remarks. “[Those] who come forward bravely every day to share their story.
“The whole point of this evening is that we’re also taking time to remember those who have not survived this past year of domestic violence.”
Over 20 attendees stood on the courthouse lawn holding LED candle votives emitting a purple light — the color of domestic violence awareness. This tradition began in 2019, and the 2020 vigil was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her opening address, Schoenwetter spoke of the resources provided by Harbor House and the mission behind the organization. She noted that the pandemic saw a spike in use of resources, as individuals in abusive relationships were often at home with their abusers for months on end.
In the past year since the beginning of the pandemic, Harbor House has served 567 adult survivors of domestic violence and 130 youth survivors. They have assisted with 175 emergency orders of protection, provided 4,714 nights of shelter and have answered 6,000 hotline calls.
“In that same time frame, our community has seen seven losses of life [and] five victims lost to domestic violence,” she said.
A table was set up on the courthouse steps with five small lighthouses, along with five votives, to honor the lives that were lost in the community. Schoenwetter encouraged those holding votives to think about someone they know who has experienced domestic violence and “hold them in our hands during our time together.”
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, who is also Harbor House’s board president, then stepped up to the microphone to address the crowd. He spoke about the pandemic and how domestic violence was able to “thrive” in that time of isolation.
“The violence can escalate, and far too often does, to murder,” he said. “Kankakee County has a significant domestic violence problem, and we are no stranger to domestic violence homicides.”
He explained that even when victims report the crimes and press charges, “like that cycle of domestic violence does, it pulled them back.” He expressed that the lives lost create “an unfillable void.”
In addition to Schoenwetter and Rowe’s addresses, Harbor House volunteer Hannah Swale gave a speech empowering survivors, and Community Cup Church of the Nazarene musicians Susan Morrill, Noelle Fillmore and Makenzie Flores performed three songs.
Rowe spoke last week at the annual State of the County breakfast, and expressed the significant role that Harbor House plays in the community. He also stressed that the data available regarding domestic violence is a lot higher than what is reported.
“In an incident where a victim reported the violence, at least we’re able to build a case, make an arrest, get a charge and get it into the system,” he said. “Imagine how many incidents are happening behind closed doors that we don’t even know about.”
He went on to explain that these disturbances — even if isolated to the victim and abuser — still ripple throughout the home and impact other family members, putting weight on the shoulders of children and distracting them from their schoolwork.
Giving a personal example of his childhood, Rowe’s mother suffered abuse at the hands of his father and, in the instances when his mother would call the police, the question is always “where can you and your son go?”
“We’re really blessed as a community to have Harbor House,” Rowe said, adding that it gives people in these situations a safe place to go.
This has been particularly important during the pandemic, as there has been a significant spike in domestic battery cases. Kankakee Sheriff Mike Downey described the numbers as “atrocious” during a July meeting with the County Board’s Finance Committee.
At that time, Schoenwetter said the Harbor House’s hotline has seen a 15 percent monthly increase in phone calls over the past fiscal year. A peak month during the pandemic was a 60 percent increase in calls, and she said that there are a variety of reasons that cases have risen.
“Everything around domestic violence boils down to power and control,” she said. “So that’s something that the abuser is always seeking in that relationship, and sometimes for the victim in that relationship being able to get away for a period of time like to work or to the grocery store or things along those lines that helps to create a little bit of space and reprise, and that wasn’t an option.”
Schoenwetter challenged all of the vigil’s attendees to reach out to a survivor of domestic violence to remind them how “strong and amazing they are.” She also challenged attendees to reach out to someone who is currently in an abusive relationship to let them know they have a friend on their side.
“We — the broad community ‘we’ — interact with survivors of domestic violence on a daily basis, we just might not know it,” she said. “You see them in your workplace, you see them in your families, you see them in your friendships — they’re everywhere.”
“These are horrible conversations, but they are necessary conversations,” said Rowe when remembering the lives lost this year. “These are tough things to talk about, especially in a community of our size. But we have to not only talk about it, we have to be vocal about domestic violence in our community.”
For more information on Harbor House, go to harborhousedv.org or call 815-932-5800.
