“I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to come back home to where it all started.”

Wednesday evening, Jack Sikma, the Wichert Wonder, was the keynote speaker at the Hundred Club of Kankakee County, a longtime local organization dedicated to supporting the families of local police officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty. More than 300 people attended the group’s annual meeting at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

Sikma said he was honored to be asked to speak.

