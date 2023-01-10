Relay for Life of Kankakee County completed its first lap of 2023 on Saturday in downtown Kankakee.

More than a dozen committee members and participants gathered for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life national event, titled #RelayFirstLap, to kickoff the 2023 fundraising season.

Walkers donned purple, the color of the cancer awareness ribbon, and enjoyed coffee and hot chocolate provided by LoveALatte as they walked the first lap. Fellow teams across the nation did the same.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

Recommended for you