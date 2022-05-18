With the Primary Election coming up on June 28, both Kankakee and Iroquois counties have set their voter registration deadlines for Tuesday, May 31. That also will be the last day to change an address for voter registration.
For those currently 17 years old who will be 18 years old by the date of the next General Election, they may register now to vote in the Primary Election.
Registration may be available for day-of voting at polls.
To register, bring at least two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, employer or student identification, credit card, birth certificate or naturalization papers, with your name, and one article must show your current living address.
To change an address, go to the County Clerk’s Office or mail in the voter’s registration card with the new address. For those who have changed their name by marriage since they last voted, they will need to re-register.
KANKAKEE COUNTY
Individuals can register to vote in person at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, located at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, or by mail.
When submitting a voter registration application, fill out the entire application and sign before mailing the completed application to:
Kankakee County Clerk, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901
Individuals may register in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Iroquois County Administrative Center, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeman or voter registrar in their precinct.
For the name of a nearby registrar, call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960. Additionally, there is a paperless voter registration application on the Iroquois County website at iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections and also on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
