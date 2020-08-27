BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School switches to fully remote learning for at least two weeks starting today with the intention of resuming in-person learning Sept. 10.
The district has had four known positive student cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 19 and one known positive staff case since Aug. 13. The staff member and one of the students have not been in the building yet this school year.
A total of 67 students and four staff members are currently being required to quarantine in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
The IDPH dictates that quarantine is necessary when a student or staff member has been in close contact with an infected individual or shows one or more COVID-19 symptoms.
Superintendent Scott Wakeley said administrators considered the new state restrictions imposed on Kankakee and Will counties this week in their decision to switch the school over to remote learning.
He said that although the restrictions do not apply to schools, the heightened positivity rates are a concern for the entire community.
“We were just having a hard time reconciling the disconnect between, you can’t go into a restaurant, but I can have 1,000 kids in a school,” he said. “And you can’t have 25 [in a gathering], but I can have 50 kids on a school bus.”
BBCHS freshmen had their first day of school Aug. 19, and alternating in-person attendance days for the entire school began Aug. 20 and 21.
Students were divided into two attendance groups based on alphabetical order, so half the student body would attend on alternating “red” and “white” days.
The district currently has 1,982 students, including 296 signed up to be remote learners and 1,686 in-person learners.
While school is fully remote, the alternating attendance days won’t be in effect; all students will complete remote learning daily.
Wakeley said he expects the school will return to the hybrid in-person model Sept. 10, after the region’s 14-day restriction period has ended.
The goal is to help with mitigation efforts to lower the positivity rate in the region, even though some positive cases are inevitable.
“Spikes in the community are going to be reflected in the schools,” Wakeley said. “We looked at if we can get our region, whether it’s Will or Kankakee county, a little more stabilized.”
