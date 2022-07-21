KANKAKEE — Gregg Murphy, regional superintendent of schools for Iroquois and Kankakee counties, is retiring at the end of July after spending the past 10 years in the position and 30 total years in education.

On July 12, the Kankakee and Iroquois county boards separately met, and both boards approved the appointment of Frank Petkunas to fill the remainder of Murphy’s term, which extends until June 30, 2023.

Petkunas, currently the assistant regional superintendent, will be sworn in to his new role Aug. 1. He also will be on the ballot in November for election to the next term, which starts July 1, 2023.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you